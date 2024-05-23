Israel to reprimand Irish, Norwegian, Spanish envoys over Palestine move

A 73-year-old British man died and the hospitals said 104 people were injured during the flight that was headed for Singapore from London
Israel will reprimand the ambassadors of Ireland, Norway and Spain on Thursday over their governments' plan to recognise a Palestinian state next week, an Israeli official said.
The envoys have been summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, where they will be shown a previously unpublished video of Hamas taking female captives during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war, the official said.
Israel has also recalled its own ambassadors in Dublin, Oslo and Madrid for consultations.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The conflict has stoked violence in the occupied West Bank and hardened Israeli opposition to ceding territories where the Palestinians seek statehood. U.S.-sponsored diplomacy on a negotiated two-state accord stalled a decade ago.
Announcing on Wednesday that they would recognise a Palestinian state on May 28, the three European countries said they wanted to help secure a Gaza truce and revive peace talks.
Some other Western powers say recognition of a Palestinian state should follow negotiations.
ALSO READ:
A 73-year-old British man died and the hospitals said 104 people were injured during the flight that was headed for Singapore from London
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the international court's move 'could jeopardise' efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza
Islamabad High Court will hear appeals against conviction of Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in £190M NCA settlement reference on May 21
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Monday applied for arrest warrants on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity
The WikiLeaks founder, who is now in a UK jail, is wanted in the US on 18 charges relating to the mass release of secret US documents
The warrants were sought for crimes including 'starvation', 'wilful killing', and 'extermination and/or murder'
Election Commission suspends poll officials and orders a fresh vote at the polling station after the excited minor's video of himself voting goes viral
The most recent fatal crash of a Bell 212 was in UAE in September last year