E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Israel strikes Hezbollah fighters inside Lebanon mosque, says military

The group was operating within a command centre that was located inside a mosque adjacent to the Salah Ghandour Hospital, it said in a statement

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Smoke rises over Dahiyeh in Beirut's southern suburbs, after Israeli air strikes on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Smoke rises over Dahiyeh in Beirut's southern suburbs, after Israeli air strikes on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 11:37 AM

Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM

The Israeli military said on Saturday its forces struck Hezbollah fighters inside a south Lebanon mosque overnight, the first such strike since clashes erupted between Israel and the group last year.

"Overnight, with the direction of IDF (army) intelligence, the IAF (air force) struck Hezbollah terrorists who were operating within a command centre that was located inside a mosque adjacent to the Salah Ghandour Hospital in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement.


"The command centre was used by the Hezbollah terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the state of Israel."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Salah Ghandour Hospital, which is run by the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Committee, said nine of its medical and nursing staff were wounded by heavy strikes, most of them seriously, after it received an Israeli warning to evacuate.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that the grounds of the hospital in the southern town of Bint Jbeil were "subjected to Israeli shelling".

The hospital's director Mohammed Sleiman told AFP it took a direct hit and was evacuated.

ALSO READ:


More news from World