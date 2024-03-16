Israel says Hamas hostage proposals 'unrealistic', delegation to go to Qatar

Voters have expressed little enthusiasm for a repeat of the bitter 2020 election, with public polls showing both Biden and Trump are unpopular with the majority of Americans
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office described the latest proposals for a hostage deal by the Islamist movement Hamas as unrealistic on Friday but said a delegation would leave for Qatar to discuss Israel's position on a potential agreement.
It said Netanyahu had approved plans for a military operation in Rafah, the southern Gaza city where more than a million people are sheltering, and said the army was preparing operational issues and the evacuation of the civilian population.
ALSO READ
Voters have expressed little enthusiasm for a repeat of the bitter 2020 election, with public polls showing both Biden and Trump are unpopular with the majority of Americans
Four women had reported Tate to the UK authorities for alleged sexual violence and physical abuse
The former president says he opposes the ban mainly because it would benefit Facebook-owner Meta
The new rules follow a "disproportionate" 120,000 dependants accompanying 100,000 workers on the care visa route last year
They were in a sit-down protest against the effects of climate change and what they said was political inaction
Critics fear the law will enable government to remove the citizenship of Muslims in some border states, who live without documents
Citing 'manipulation', AFP, Getty, AP and Reuters had earlier withdrawn the photo of the Princess of Wales released by Kensington Palace
It was not immediately clear what caused the incident