Gaza ceasefire delayed; Israel says will continue to attack

Photo: Reuters

A long-awaited ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war was delayed on Sunday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the last minute that it would not take effect until the Palestinian group provided a list of the hostages to be released.

Hamas, while "affirming its commitment" to the terms of the ceasefire, said: "The delay in providing the names of those to be released in the first batch is due to technical reasons."

A statement from Netanyahu's office, issued less than an hour before the truce was to start at 06.30 GMT, said he had "instructed the IDF (military) that the ceasefire... will not begin until Israel has received the list".

The initial exchange was to see three Israeli hostages released from captivity in return for a first group of Palestinian prisoners.

If the ceasefire goes ahead, a total of 33 hostages taken by militants during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel will be returned from Gaza during an initial 42-day truce.

Under the deal, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli jails.