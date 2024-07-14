Israel says a top Hamas commander killed in Gaza strike

Military statement says Rafa Salama was one of the masterminds of the October 7 attack in southern Israel

Israeli soldiers sit in the turret of a moving battle tank at a position along the border with the Gaza Strip and southern Israel on July 14, 2024. — AFP

Israel said on Sunday that senior Hamas military commander Rafa Salama, "one of the masterminds" of the October 7 attack that sparked the Gaza war, has been killed in a strike.

A military statement said the Israeli air force "struck and eliminated the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis Brigade, Rafa Salama", in an attack on Saturday in the southern Gaza Strip.

The attack also targeted Mohammed Deif, the Palestinian group's military chief, the army said earlier.

A Hamas official said that Deif was still alive and overseeing operations.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also acknowledged that there was "no certainty" that Deif had been killed.

According to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, 92 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the attack on the Al Mawasi camp where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians had taken refuge.

The military said its strike on Saturday aimed at Deif and Salama in "an open area" that was "not a tent complex, but an operational compound".