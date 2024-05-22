Israel recalls envoys to Ireland, Norway over moves to recognise Palestinian state

Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 11:02 AM Last updated: Wed 22 May 2024, 11:05 AM

Israel recalled its envoys from Ireland and Norway for "urgent consultations" Wednesday ahead of the two governments' expected moves to formally recognise a Palestinian state.

"Today, I am sending a sharp message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not go over this in silence. I have just ordered the return of the Israeli ambassadors from Dublin and Oslo to Israel for further consultations in Jerusalem," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Norway will recognise Palestine as a state as of May 28, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Wednesday at a Press conference, despite warnings from the Israeli government.

Norway's government will announce on Wednesday that the Nordic country recognises an independent Palestinian state, public broadcaster NRK and daily Aftenposten reported, citing unnamed sources.