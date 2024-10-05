E-Paper

Israel military 'preparing response' to Iran attack, official says

He did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the response

By AFP

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 3:50 PM

Last updated: Sat 5 Oct 2024, 3:51 PM

An Israeli official told AFP on Saturday that the military is "preparing a response" to the Iranian missile barrage that targeted Israel earlier this week.

"The IDF (Israeli military) is preparing a response to the unprecedented and unlawful Iranian attack on Israeli civilians and Israel," the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the issue. He did not elaborate on the nature or timing of the response.


Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that arch foe Iran would pay for its missile attack against Israel on Tuesday, while Tehran said any retaliation would be met with "vast destruction", raising fears of a wider war.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on Tuesday, sending Israelis to shelters and prompting alarm across the region.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said the attack was in response to Israel's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah last week as well as the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a Tehran bombing widely blamed on Israel.

Reports said between 150 and 200 missiles had been fired in the attack.

It was Iran's second attack on Israel after a missile and drone attack in April in response to a deadly Israeli air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

