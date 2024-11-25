Israel, Lebanon have agreed terms to end Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Axios citing US official

Netanyahu had approved an emerging ceasefire deal 'in principle', CNN said citing a source
Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a deal to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Axios reported on Monday citing an unnamed senior US official.
Israel's government on Monday said it was moving towards a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah but there were still outstanding issues.
Lebanese officials voiced guarded optimism but said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not to be trusted.
Israel's ambassador to the United States was quoted as saying a deal could transpire within days. CNN, citing a source, said Netanyahu had approved the emerging deal "in principle" but Israel still had reservations over some details.
Hostilities have intensified in parallel with the diplomatic flurry: Over the weekend, Israel carried out powerful airstrikes, one of which killed at least 29 people in central Beirut - while the Iran-backed Hezbollah unleashed one of its biggest rocket salvoes yet on Sunday, firing 250 missiles.
The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah spiralled into full-scale war in September when Israel went on the offensive, pounding wide areas of Lebanon with airstrikes and sending troops into the south.
Israel has dealt major blows to Hezbollah, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah and other top commanders and inflicting massive destruction in areas of Lebanon where the group holds sway.
Diplomacy has focused on restoring a ceasefire based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended a 2006 Hezbollah-Israel war. It requires Hezbollah to pull its fighters back around 30 km (19 miles) from the Israeli border.
