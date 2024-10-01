Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon shut airspaces as Iran launches missiles

Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 9:24 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 11:29 PM

Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon shut their airspaces on Tuesday as Iran launched missiles on Israel.

Air traffic was halted at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, a spokesman said, as blasts rocked the country after Iran launched a missile attack.

Israeli airspace was reopened late Tuesday, according to the country's airport authority. "Take-offs and landings will return to order in the next hour," the authority said in a statement.

Jordan also suspended air traffic temporarily as per its state news agency.

Iraq also halted air traffic amid the escalating situation, as per reports from its state news agency.

Lebanon also decided to close its airspace on amid the escalating tensions. "Lebanon's airspace will be closed to air traffic for a two-hour period on Tuesday," said Transport Minister Ali Hamie.