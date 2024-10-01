Israel, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon shut airspaces as Iran launches missiles

The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Lebanon shut their airspaces on Tuesday as Iran launched missiles on Israel.
Air traffic was halted at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, a spokesman said, as blasts rocked the country after Iran launched a missile attack.
Israeli airspace was reopened late Tuesday, according to the country's airport authority. "Take-offs and landings will return to order in the next hour," the authority said in a statement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Jordan also suspended air traffic temporarily as per its state news agency.
Iraq also halted air traffic amid the escalating situation, as per reports from its state news agency.
Lebanon also decided to close its airspace on amid the escalating tensions. "Lebanon's airspace will be closed to air traffic for a two-hour period on Tuesday," said Transport Minister Ali Hamie.
Iran's revolutionary guards said the missile launches were in retaliation for the killing of Haniyeh, Nasrallah, and Nilforoushan.
ALSO READ:
The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections
Reporters say they are frequently rounded up for covering attacks by militant groups or writing about the discrimination of women
Roughly 8,000 celeb-bait scams taken down from Facebook, Instagram
Weakening Krathon expected to hit land early on Thursday
The explosion at Miyazaki Airport caused a crater seven metres wide and one metre deep in the middle of the taxiway next to the runway
The discovery could shed light on the icy worlds in the mysterious outer reaches of our Solar System