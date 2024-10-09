Israel intercepts two projectiles from Lebanon, says army

This came shortly after air raid sirens blared in and around the coastal town of Caesarea, south of Haifa
Photo: Reuters
The Israeli military said it intercepted two projectiles fired from Lebanon on Wednesday shortly after air raid sirens blared in and around the coastal town of Caesarea, south of Haifa.
Sirens were also sounded elsewhere in northern Israel, a day after the army said the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group had fired 180 projectiles into Israel, mainly at Haifa and the north.
