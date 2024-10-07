Israel-Hezbollah conflict: Rockets hit third-largest Israeli city; strikes on Beirut continue

Photo: Reuters

Hezbollah rockets hit Israel's third-largest city of Haifa early on Monday, in the first direct attack on the northern city that evaded the military's usually reliable air defence systems.

Hezbollah said it targeted a military base south of Haifa with a salvo of "Fadi 1" missiles. Media said two rockets hit Haifa, 27 miles (17 km) from the Lebanese border, on Israel's Mediterranean coast and five hit Tiberias 65 km (40 miles) away.

Israeli media said 10 people were wounded in Haifa and Tiberias.

"This was the first real hit in the city," said Haifa's mayor, Yona Yahav.

Israel's military said five rockets were launched at Haifa from Lebanon, adding, "interceptors were fired. Fallen projectiles were identified in the area. The incident is under review."

It said 15 other rockets were fired at Tiberias, some of them intercepted.

Police in Haifa said several buildings and properties were damaged, with several reports of minor injuries and some people taken to a nearby hospital.

Video images from a surveillance camera showed the moment a Hezbollah rocket hit Haifa.

Bombing Beirut

Israel's military said fighter jets hit targets belonging to Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut, including intelligence-gathering means, command centres, and additional infrastructure sites.