Israel-Hezbollah conflict: More than 13 killed in strike near Beirut's main public hospital

Photo: Reuters file used for illustrative purposes.

More than 13 people were killed and 57 wounded in an Israeli strike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital, the Lebanese health ministry said on Tuesday.

Commenting on the attack, the Israeli military said it struck a Hezbollah target close to the hospital, which is Beirut's main public hospital, late on Monday night but the medical facility itself was not targeted, and its operations were not affected.

The hospital is located a few kilometres from Beirut's centre.

Gaza war has spread to Lebanon over the past month, with Israel launching a ground campaign and intensified air assault against Hezbollah, which had been firing across the frontier in solidarity with the Palestinians.