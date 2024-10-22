Israel-Hamas war: $100,000 offered as reward to release Israeli hostages in Gaza

Photo: Reuters file

As hopes to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza war that passed its one-year mark earlier this month seem distant, some Israeli rich entrepreneurs have thought of another way to release hostages -- offering a financial reward for those who choose to free them.

Former SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum said on Monday he had received around 100 calls after announcing on X that he would give $100,000 in cash or bitcoin to "anyone who delivers from Gaza a living Israeli prisoner".

The former chairman of the Israel-based soda company added that his offer was valid until "midnight Wednesday".

Birnbaum said most of the calls are pranks, threats or curses, but "10 to 20 could be legitimate" and were transferred to Israeli authorities for further verification.

He said the people who called him were "more concerned with getting out (of Gaza) than with the money".

With so many hostages, Birnbaum said, some civilians unaffiliated to Hamas must have information on the captives' whereabouts.

"There might be civilians who think enough is enough and they want to live," he said.

Militants took 251 people hostage during the October 7, 2023 attack orchestrated by Hamas.

Of those, 97 still remain held in Gaza, including 34 who Israeli officials say are dead.

"I'm not expecting to get everyone back (but) I'd be delighted if we got back just one hostage," Birnbaum said.

He said he didn't "ask for permission" from the Israeli government.

"I think the element of a financial reward should come from the private sector, let's see if it works. Whatever we have been doing until now, its not working," he added.

Upon hearing of Birnbaum's initiative, Israeli-American real estate developer David Hager also began raising money.

He told Israel's Channel 12 on Sunday that he had already gathered some $400,000 with help from friends.

Each of them "offered in $100,000", he said, calling on to other businessmen to contribute in order to reach $10 million.

Hager, who made his fortune in the United States, said "there are IT guys here who have made huge sums, and this is small money for them".

Following the recent death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Palestinians who laid down their weapons and brought back captives would live.

Flyers dropped above Gaza by the Israeli army in the following days also guaranteed that "whoever lays down their arms and returns the hostages will be able to leave (Gaza)... in peace".

The Israeli army has been air dropping thousands of such flyers since the beginning of the war, asking for information about hostages.