Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal: Tel Aviv government to vote on Gaza deal on Thursday

Photo: AFP

The Israeli government will vote on a Gaza ceasefire deal on Thursday, with a majority of ministers expected to approve the deal, a government official told Reuters.

Negotiators reached a phased deal on Wednesday to end the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, an official briefed on the negotiations said, after 15 months of conflict that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and inflamed the Middle East.

The accord, which has not yet been formally announced, outlines a six-week initial ceasefire phase and includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, the official told Reuters.