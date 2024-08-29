Israel, Hamas have agreed to zoned three-day pauses for Gaza polio vaccination, says WHO

A worker shows a vial containing a polio vaccine provided with support from Unicef to the Gaza Strip through the Karm Abu Salem crossing, also known as Kerem Shalom, at a depot belonging to Gaza's health ministry on August 25. AFP

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 10:26 PM Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 10:28 PM

The Israeli military and Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to three separate, zoned three-day pauses in fighting in the Gaza Strip to allow for the vaccination of some 640,000 children against polio, a senior WHO official said on Thursday.

The vaccination campaign is due to start on Sunday, said Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organisation's senior official for the Palestinian territories. He said the agreement was for the pauses to take place between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. (0300-1200 GMT)

He said the campaign would start in central Gaza with a three-day pause in fighting, then move to southern Gaza, where there would be another three-day pause, followed by northern Gaza. Peeperkorn added that there was an agreement to extend the humanitarian pause in each zone to a fourth day if needed.