Israel-Gaza conflict: Saudi Arabia issues statement on 'high level of violence'

The Kingdom recalls its 'repeated warnings of the dangers of the situation exploding as a result of the continued occupation'

AP

by Web Desk Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 3:36 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 3:38 PM

Saudi Arabia is calling for an 'immediate halt' to the escalation of conflict between Palestinians and Israel, urging both sides to exercise restraint.

In a statement released by the Kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, Saudi Arabia said it is closely following the unprecedented situation, which has resulted in "high level of violence".

At least 22 people were killed and hundreds were reportedly wounded in the Hamas attack, according to Israeli rescue service. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented infiltration into southern Israel, sending fighters across the border and firing thousands of rockets into the country as the ruling Hamas militant group announced the beginning of a new operation.

Saudi Arabia recalls its "repeated warnings of the dangers of the situation exploding as a result of the continued occupation," it said in a statement published in the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The country also calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities and initiate a peace process, it added.

