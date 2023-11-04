UAE

Israel fires missile at Hamas chief's house in Gaza

Ismail Haniyeh has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 1:00 PM

An Israeli drone fired a missile at the Gaza house of Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh who is currently outside the enclave, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa Radio reported on Saturday.

It was unclear whether any of his family members were at the house when it was struck.

Haniyeh, Hamas' political chief, has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, residing between Turkey and Qatar.

Earlier the leader of the group had said that Israeli hostages held in the besieged Gaza Strip were subject to the same "death and destruction" that Palestinians have faced.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Hamas has told mediators that it was necessary for the "massacre" to stop and called on people to continue protesting, particularly in the West, to mount pressure on decision makers, Ismail Haniyeh said in a recorded video message.

