Israel expects first Gaza hostages to be released tomorrow

Israel expects to recover on Thursday the first hostages being freed from the Gaza Strip by Hamas under a foreign mediated deal, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Army Radio.

Interviewed on Wednesday, he declined to confirm a report that the process would begin at 5 am (0300 GMT).

Earlier today, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day pause in fighting to allow the release of 50 hostages held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave.

A statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office said 50 women and children will be released over four days, during which there will be a pause in fighting.

Israel also provided details about Palestinian prisoners slated for release under the deal.

The list posted on the Justice Ministry appeared to include 300 prisoners, twice the jailed 150 females and minors that Israel has agreed to free in return for 50 hostages in an initial four-day war pause that could lead to further releases.

