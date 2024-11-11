Israel cites 'progress' on ceasefire, but Hezbollah denies receiving any proposals

Israeli newspaper reports Israel and Lebanon have exchanged drafts
The head of Hezbollah's media office, Mohammad Afif, addresses a press conference in Beirut's southern suburbs in Lebanon on November 11, 2024. — Reuters
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Monday said there had been progress towards a ceasefire in Lebanon, where war has raged for more than six weeks as Israel targets Hezbollah.
"There is certain progress," Saar said in response to a question about a possible ceasefire. "We are working with the Americans on the issue," he told reporters in Jerusalem.
However, Hezbollah said it has not received any proposals on a truce for Lebanon.
"So far, according to my information, nothing official has reached Lebanon or us in this regard," the head of Hezbollah's media office, Mohammad Afif, said in news conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
"I believe that we are still in the phase of testing the waters and presenting initial ideas and proactive discussions, but so far there is nothing actual yet," he added.
Israel escalated air strikes in late September targeting Hezbollah strongholds across Lebanon and sent in ground troops a week later, on September 30.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the aim of the operation is to push Hezbollah north of the Litani river, which flows across southern Lebanon.
Another goal is to stop any attempt by Hezbollah to rearm. The group is armed and financed by Iran.
Saar on Monday reiterated Israel's objectives. He said Israel would "be ready" for a ceasefire if Hezbollah is not on the country's border and unable to rearm itself with weapon systems arriving "from Syria, from the sea, from the airport".
He added: "The main challenge, eventually, will be to enforce what will be agreed."
"We want to get our citizens back home safely, and if we will meet the right conditions, we will be there. In the meantime, the operation of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) near our border continues," Saar added.
Tens of thousands of Israelis were displaced when Hezbollah began cross-border fire more than a year ago in what it described as support for Palestinian militants Hamas, who attacked Israel triggering the ongoing war in Gaza.
Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel's best-selling newspaper, reported on Monday that Israel and Lebanon have exchanged drafts through US envoy Amos Hochstein, signalling progress in efforts to reach a final agreement.