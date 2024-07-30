Video: Israel carries out 'targeted strike' in Lebanon; loud blast heard in Beirut

People gather near a site hit by what security sources said was a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon July 30, 2024. Reuters

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 9:20 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 11:03 PM

The Israeli military said it carried out a targeted strike in Beirut on Tuesday against the Hezbollah commander it said was responsible for a strike in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children and teenagers at the weekend.

A loud blast was heard and a plume of smoke could be seen rising above the southern suburbs - a stronghold of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah - at around 7.40pm (1640 GMT), a Reuters witness said.

"The IDF carried out a targeted strike in Beirut, on the commander responsible for the murder of the children in Majdal Shams and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians," the Israeli Defence Forces said in a statement.

It said it had issued no new instructions for civil defence in Israel following the strike.

A senior Lebanese security source said the commander's fate remained unclear.

Lebanon's state-run national news agency said an Israeli strike had targeted the area around Hezbollah's Shura Council in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of the capital.