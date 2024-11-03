Israel army issues new evacuation call for Lebanon's Baalbek region

Photo: Reuters File

The Israeli military called for the evacuation of the Baalbek area in eastern Lebanon, warning that it was poised to strike Hezbollah targets there and in nearby Douris.

"You are currently located near the facilities and assets associated with Hezbollah, which the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will be targeting in the near future," the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X addressed to residents of Baalbek and Douris.

On Friday, three explosions followed by clouds of smoke rang out in at least three locations in the city's suburbs after the Israeli army ordered several buildings in south Beirut to evacuate.

US mediators are working on a proposal to halt hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, starting with a 60-day ceasefire, two sources said on Wednesday, but Israel pressed its offensive, ordering residents to evacuate Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek.

