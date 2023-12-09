UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Israel army chief says need to 'press harder' in Gaza

Herzi Halevi said on Saturday, a day after the United States vetoed a UN bid for a ceasefire in the war with Hamas

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 9 Dec 2023, 10:24 PM

Israel needs to "press harder" in its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, army chief Herzi Halevi said Saturday, a day after the United States vetoed a UN bid for a ceasefire in the war with Hamas.

"Every day, we're seeing more and more terrorists killed, more and more terrorists wounded, and in recent days we're seeing terrorists surrendering – this is a sign their network's falling apart, a sign we need to press harder," Halevi said at a ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City.

ALSO READ:


More news from World