Israel approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, says TV report

Israel has agreed a ceasefire with Lebanon, Israel's Channel 12 television reported on Tuesday, clearing the way for an end to a conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah that has killed thousands of people since it was ignited by the Gaza war last year.

The accord was expected to take effect on Wednesday. The Channel 12 report followed a meeting of Israel's security cabinet under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened to discuss a ceasefire deal.

Israeli approval of the deal would pave the way for a ceasefire declaration by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to four senior Lebanese sources who spoke to Reuters on Monday.

Despite the diplomatic breakthrough, hostilities raged as Israel dramatically ramped up its campaign of air strikes in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon.

The Lebanon ceasefire agreement requires Israeli troops to withdraw from south Lebanon and Lebanon's army to deploy in the region, officials say. Hezbollah would end its armed presence along the border south of the Litani River.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said the Lebanese army would be ready to have at least 5,000 troops deployed in southern Lebanon as Israeli troops withdraw, and that the United States could play a role in rebuilding infrastructure destroyed by Israeli strikes.

Israel demands effective UN enforcement of an eventual ceasefire with Lebanon and will show "zero tolerance" toward any infraction, Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday.

In the hours before the announcement, Israeli strikes smashed more of Beirut's densely-populated southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold. The Israeli military said one barrage of strikes had hit 20 targets in the city in just 120 seconds, killing at least seven people and injuring 37, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

Israel issued its biggest evacuation warning yet, telling civilians to leave 20 locations. Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the air force was conducting a "widespread attack" on Hezbollah targets across the city.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah has kept up rocket fire into Israel.