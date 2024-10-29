Iraqis returning from Syria face torture at rehab centre: Amnesty

An aerial view of Al Jadaa camp for refugees, displaced people and relatives of men accused of being Daesh militants in Qayyara, Iraq. — Reuters File

Amnesty International on Tuesday alleged cases of "torture and ill-treatment" among Iraqis who returned home from Syria to a rehabilitation centre for people suspected of Daesh group ties.

The London-based human rights group said it documented cases involving seven men and one woman, detained over the past two years at Al Jadaa camp in northern Iraq.

"Seven of them faced torture and ill-treatment," Amnesty said, describing beatings, electric shocks and suffocation by plastic bags.

Family members observed signs of torture, including broken fingers and dislocated shoulders, the group said in a statement.

"The torture and other ill-treatment suffered by those arrested...is horrifying. It must be stopped and investigated immediately," said Amnesty secretary general Agnes Callamard.

Iraqi authorities are considering accelerating the return of Iraqis from Al Hol — estimated at more than 18,000 — aiming to complete most transfers by the end of 2027, Amnesty said.

But Callamard called it "unconscionable" that those returning from war and detention face "further horrors".

Amnesty said it spoke with detainees, their families and 16 UN staff members during interviews conducted between July and September.

Of the eight cases, seven detainees described torture by Iraqi security forces. Six are now serving lengthy sentences based on forced confessions, it said.

One detainee, identified by the pseudonym Saleem, described his experience.

"They beat me and...handcuffed my hands behind my back. They hit the soles of my feet with a green water pipe... I was just saying 'no', again and again," he was quoted as saying by Amnesty.

"During the torture, they said they wanted me to confess to things I didn't do. I didn't confess, and so I didn't walk for four days."