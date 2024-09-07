Iraq confirms meteor burned up in its atmosphere

Unity between faiths has been the central theme of the pontiff's Asia trip and a declaration they signed called for 'religious harmony for the sake of humanity'
The Iraqi Meteorological Organisation confirmed on Saturday that the light observed in the skies over Iraq on Friday was the result of a meteor burning up in the atmosphere.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In a statement on Saturday, carried by the Iraqi News Agency, the organisation stated that it is closely monitoring what is being circulated on social media regarding the meteor's fall in Iraq and the fear it is causing among Iraqi citizens.
Unity between faiths has been the central theme of the pontiff's Asia trip and a declaration they signed called for 'religious harmony for the sake of humanity'
Musk risks possible EU sanctions in the coming months for allegedly breaking new content rules
More than 90 per cent of buildings within a so-called buffer zone appeared to have been destroyed or severely damaged, according to the London-based rights group
Netanyahu says that Israel must retain control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border to prevent weapons smuggling to Hamas
Convention covers human rights aspects of AI
According to the International Meteor Organisation, the one-meter asteroid will be a bright and slow fireball and cause no damage
Saad was studying at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in nearby Gaza City before it was reduced to ruins in the war that has devastated much of the enclave
The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to the Democratic president's efforts to fulfil a campaign pledge and bring debt relief to millions of Americans who turned to federal student loans to fund their costly higher education