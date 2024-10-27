Iran's Khamenei says Israel attack 'should neither be exaggerated nor minimised'

People walk past a billboard bearing a message in Farsi and in Hebrew that reads "another storm is coming', in Tehran on October 27, 2024. — AFP

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday said Israel's attack on the Islamic republic "should neither be exaggerated nor minimised".

"The evil perpetrated by the Zionist regime (Israel) two nights ago must not be exaggerated or minimised," he said in a post on X.

Without elaborating, he described the deadly attack as a "miscalculation".

On Saturday, Israel carried out air strikes against military sites in Iran in response to Tehran's missile attack on October 1, itself a retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.

At least four Iranian soldiers were killed in the attack which Iran said caused "limited damage" to a few radar systems.