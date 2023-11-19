Iranian rapper released on bail after year in jail over charges of 'corruption on earth'

Previous studies have shown that sleep restriction can elevate risk for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and hypertension
Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, who has been detained since his arrest last year for showing support to anti-government protests, was released on bail from Isfahan prison, Iranian human rights group Hengaw said on Sunday.
Following the death in custody of 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in September 2022, Iran experienced months of nationwide protests that represented one of the fiercest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.
Salehi, who wrote songs about the protests, was released late on Saturday after Iran's supreme court rejected a ruling sentencing him to six years in prison on multiple charges, including "corruption on earth".
No information was made public about the conditions of Salehi's bail and his case has been sent back to a lower court.
The 33-year-old rapper spent 1 year and 21 days in prison, including 252 days in solitary confinement, during which he was subject to physical injuries according to his official page on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.
"I thought the saddest situation was being alone under the tortures of time, now I understand that being released alone (when others are still detained) is even more bitter," he said on the official X page.
ALSO READ:
Previous studies have shown that sleep restriction can elevate risk for conditions such as cardiovascular disease and hypertension
Among the top three are Nicaragua who turned the spotlight on anxiety disorders and Ukraine who spoke out on the harrowing impacts of war
The flow of remittances is influenced by labour migration patterns, which are affected by economic, political, and demographic factors
For Israel to stop killing the Palestinians, the first step must start with something we all do every day
It's interesting to examine how diverse perceptions of many minds fit into the modern matrix of workflows, and if ‘generation gap’ is now a bigger issue than ever before in the cubicle world
Covid-19 taught us the importance of establishing robust early warning systems, basing decisions on data, and fostering multidisciplinary collaboration
Three of the suspects are members of a gang known as Los Primos or, alternatively, Los Primates, which handled the logistics of the kidnapping
After the couple parted ways, Simona used to live with Ochoa, who reportedly had full custody of the canine