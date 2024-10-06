Iran summons Australian ambassador over 'biased stance': Report

An anti-Israel billboard is seen next to the Iranian flag in Tehran. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 7:39 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 7:41 PM

Iran's foreign ministry has summoned the Australian ambassador in Tehran over what it said was his country's biased stance on Iran's attack against Israel, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ian McConville was summoned due to his country's repeated bias, including on Iran's response to what it called "the Zionist regime," meaning Israel.

Australia's embassy in Tehran did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.