Iran shuts to tackle heatwave

An Iranian mechanic works during the heat surge in Tehran, Iran, on July 21, 2024. -- Reuters

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 11:12 AM Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM

Iranian banks and most government institutes will be closed on Sunday and people were asked to avoid leaving home as the country faces a scorching heatwave, state media said.

At least 225 Iranians have been hospitalised due to the extreme heat since Friday, the national emergency service said, while officials reported record energy consumption.

"Banks and other public institutions will be closed on Sunday in order to protect people's health and conserve energy," said a government statement shared by official news agency IRNA.

It noted that "emergency and relief agencies are excluded" from the nationwide shutdown.

Public sector working hours were already halved on Saturday, the first day of the week in Iran.

Babak Yektaparast, spokesman for Iran's emergency service, recommended people to stay indoors between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm.

On Saturday, the government set the opening time for banks and other state institutions at 6:00 am to allow people to complete errands before temperatures soared.

Working hours on Saturday were cut in half, helping to save 1,000 megawatts of electricity, IRNA reported.

Iranian officials said on Thursday that electricity consumption had hit an all-time high with more than 79,000 megawatts.