Iran says 'fully prepared for war situation'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that his country was ready for a "war situation", while insisting that his government wanted peace.

"We are fully prepared for a war situation. We are not afraid of war, but we do not want war, we want peace and we will work for a just peace in Gaza and Lebanon," he said while on a visit to the Iraqi capital.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Commander Hajizadeh also said that Tehran is ready to respond to "any misstep" by Israel, Reuters reported citing Tasnim News Agency.

US officials believe Israel has narrowed down targets in its response to Iran's recent attack to military and energy infrastructure, NBC reported on Saturday.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant appeared on October 9 to say that retaliation against Iran for its missile attack will be "lethal, precise and surprising," in a video published on Israeli media on Wednesday.

On October 1, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on October 1 in response to the killings of Iran-backed militant leaders, sending Israelis to shelters and prompting alarm across the region.