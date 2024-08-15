Iran says colonel dead after coalition strike in Syria

A soldier from the US-led coalition stands guard during a joint US-Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces patrol in the countryside of Qamishli in northeastern Syria February 8, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 5:13 PM

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Thursday said one of its colonels has died of wounds suffered in an air strike it blamed on the US-led coalition in Syria.

Ahmadreza Afshari of the IRGC's "aerospace advisory forces" in Syria was "martyred because of injuries caused by aerial bombardment", Guards' chief Hossein Salami said in a statement carried by state news agency Irna.

The colonel was transferred from Syria to Iran for treatment following the air strike, the statement said, indicating the incident occurred two to three weeks ago.

In late July, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said an air strike killed three pro-Iran fighters in Syria's Deir Ezzor province, where Iran wields significant influence.

The area is regularly targeted by Israel and sometimes by the United States.

Responsibility for the strike was not immediately claimed.