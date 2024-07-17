Iran rejects 'malicious' accusations implicating it in plot to kill Trump

The UNESCO classification means the village can get technical, legal, and monetary assistance to preserve sites deemed in danger
Iran on Wednesday rejected what it called "malicious" accusations by US media implicating it in a plot to kill former US president Donald Trump.
CNN reported Tuesday that US authorities received intelligence from a "human source" weeks ago on an alleged Iranian plot against the former president, prompting his protection to be boosted. Other US outlets also reported the alleged plot.
CNN said the alleged plot was not linked to Saturday's shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania, in which the former president was wounded and a supporter killed.
The US National Security Council said it had been "tracking Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years" after Tehran threatened revenge for the 2020 killing of Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in neighbouring Iraq.
Iran's mission to the United Nations called the accusations "unsubstantiated and malicious".
Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Iran "strongly rejects any involvement in the recent armed attack against Trump".
He added however that Iran remains "determined to prosecute Trump over his direct role in the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani".
Soleimani headed the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, overseeing Iranian military operations across the Middle East.
Trump ordered his killing in a drone strike just outside Baghdad airport.
ALSO READ:
The UNESCO classification means the village can get technical, legal, and monetary assistance to preserve sites deemed in danger
Positive real yields, low rupee volumes, a supportive macroeconomic backdrop are some key factors that make the bonds attractive
Extreme weather patterns make Russian harvest volatile
German Green Party co-leader Lang says pick is 'worrying'; Vance says Europe will need to rely less on US for defence aid
The first minister of Wales, who became the first Black head of government in Europe in March, faced a turbulent time in office
Hidalgo wants to show that the river is clean enough to host the outdoor swimming events at the Paris Games
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as students demanding quotas be cut battled with counter-protesters backing the ruling Awami League party, fighting with sticks and hurling rocks
The Maltese lawmaker is only the second president after Germany's Martin Schulz to win another term since the EU Parliament became a directly elected institution in 1979