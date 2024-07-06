Iran: Reformist Pezeshkian wins presidential elections, says state media

Iranian reformist presidential candidate Masoud Pezeshkian is surrounded by supporters as he leaves a polling station in Tehran on July 5. — Photo: AFP

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 7:34 AM

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran's runoff presidential elections, the state media announced on Saturday.

Officials have counted more tha 12.7 million votes for Pezeshkian about 10.5 million Saeed Jalili.

Iran held the first round of its snap presidential election last week which was marked by a record low turnout.

Only 40 per cent of Iran's 61 million eligible voters cast their ballots in the first round — the lowest turnout in any presidential election since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

The first round saw Pezeshkian, a sole reformist candidate, leading the polls running against three conservative figures with Jalili coming second and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in third place.

As none of the candidates secured more than 50 per cent of the votes, a runoff round between Pezeshkian and Jalili was held on Friday.