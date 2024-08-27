Iran former top diplomat Zarif returns to VP post

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and former foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran in June. Reuters File Photo

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 3:27 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 3:28 PM

Iran's former foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Tuesday announced he was returning to his post as vice-president to Masoud Pezeshkian after submitting his resignation earlier this month.

Pezeshkian named Zarif as his vice-president for strategic affairs on August 1, but the former top diplomat resigned less than two weeks later, citing his disappointment with the line-up in the 19-member cabinet.

He also said he faced pressure because his children hold dual US citizenship.

Conservatives in Iran have criticised Pezeshkian for choosing Zarif, who became known on the international stage for his vital role in negotiating the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

"After the follow-ups and consultations conducted by the president and with his written order, I will continue to exercise my duties as Strategic Vice-President," Zarif said in a post on X.