Iran executes man over killing of policeman during 2022 protests

People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran, Iran, on September 21, 2022. Reuters File

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 3:49 PM

Iran executed a man on Tuesday after the courts convicted him of killing a policeman during nationwide protests in 2022, the judiciary said.

"Gholamreza Rasaei, was executed this morning (Tuesday) in Kermanshah prison" in western Iran for "stabbing to death a police officer during the illegal protests in November 2022", the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.

The 2022 protests were sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.

Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands more arrested over what officials labelled as foreign-instigated "riots".

Mizan said Rasaei was sentenced to death in October 2023 in accordance with Islamic Shariah law on "retribution" and the verdict was later upheld by the Supreme Court. His execution brings to 10 the number of people executed on charges of murder or other violence against security force personnel during the protests Covering the neck and head has been compulsory for women in Iran since a few years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

For a while after the protests, women increasingly flouted the dress code but in recent months police have taken tougher steps against women who ignore the rules.