Iran executes man over killing of policeman during 2022 protests

Anwar's posts included a video showing the premier on a phone call with a Hamas official, offering his condolences
Iran executed a man on Tuesday after the courts convicted him of killing a policeman during nationwide protests in 2022, the judiciary said.
"Gholamreza Rasaei, was executed this morning (Tuesday) in Kermanshah prison" in western Iran for "stabbing to death a police officer during the illegal protests in November 2022", the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported.
The 2022 protests were sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.
Hundreds of people were killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands more arrested over what officials labelled as foreign-instigated "riots".
Mizan said Rasaei was sentenced to death in October 2023 in accordance with Islamic Shariah law on "retribution" and the verdict was later upheld by the Supreme Court.
His execution brings to 10 the number of people executed on charges of murder or other violence against security force personnel during the protests
Covering the neck and head has been compulsory for women in Iran since a few years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
For a while after the protests, women increasingly flouted the dress code but in recent months police have taken tougher steps against women who ignore the rules.
Anwar's posts included a video showing the premier on a phone call with a Hamas official, offering his condolences
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
Since last September, cases have surged in Congo due to a strain of the virus, which has recently been detected in nearby African countries
Earlier, the UK government urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately
Unrest related to misinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls earlier this week has spread to multiple towns and cities
More than 750 million people worldwide suffer from hunger, reveals report
The embassy asked citizens to leave in 'compliance with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon'
He revealed that he followed numerology and astrology to decide his lucky numbers and digit patterns for tickets