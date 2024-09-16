Iran denies providing hypersonic missiles to Yemen's Houthis

China issues red alert, warns of gales and heavy rain
Tehran has not sent hypersonic missiles to Yemen's Houthis, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a televised news conference on Monday, a day after the Iran-backed group said a missile it fired at Israel was a hypersonic one.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would inflict a "heavy price" on the Houthis who control northern Yemen, after they reached central Israel with a missile on Sunday for the first time.
"It takes a person a week to travel to Yemen (from Iran), how could this missile have gotten there? We don't have such missiles to provide to Yemen," Pezeshkian said.
However, last year Iran presented what it described as Tehran's first domestically made hypersonic ballistic missile, with state media publishing pictures of the missile named "Fattah" at a ceremony.
Celebrity endorsements rarely carry enormous weight, but the hugely popular Swift is seen as being in a class of her own
Brazil has been parched by a historic drought that experts link to climate change and which has sparked what authorities have called a 'fire pandemic'
Generative artificial intelligence uses 30 times more energy than a traditional search engine
SalamAir flight from Bangladesh's Chittagong was diverted to Nagpur Airport following a medical emergency
The Dragon spacecraft landed in the ocean at 3.37am, a webcast of the splashdown showed, with a recovery team deploying in the pre-dawn darkness to retrieve the capsule and crew
With voter registrations down among young people in a country where 18 is the voting age, the first challenge for either campaign may be getting them to register to vote at all
Poll shows Harris leads Trump by 5 points nationally