Iran denies providing hypersonic missiles to Yemen's Houthis

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian gestures during his press conference in Tehran on September 16, 2024. — AFP

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 5:44 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 5:45 PM

Tehran has not sent hypersonic missiles to Yemen's Houthis, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a televised news conference on Monday, a day after the Iran-backed group said a missile it fired at Israel was a hypersonic one.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would inflict a "heavy price" on the Houthis who control northern Yemen, after they reached central Israel with a missile on Sunday for the first time.

"It takes a person a week to travel to Yemen (from Iran), how could this missile have gotten there? We don't have such missiles to provide to Yemen," Pezeshkian said.

However, last year Iran presented what it described as Tehran's first domestically made hypersonic ballistic missile, with state media publishing pictures of the missile named "Fattah" at a ceremony.