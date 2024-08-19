Indian envoy Adarsh Swaika meets Kuwait's First Deputy PM, apprises him on issues of Indian community

The drought, which started in early 2024, has hit crop and livestock production, causing food shortages and damaging the wider economies
Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika called on Kuwait's First Deputy PM, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and apprised him of the issues related to the
Indian community.
Ambassador Swaika also highlighted the state and prospects of bilateral defence cooperation between India and Kuwait, during his interaction with Al-Sabah, who is also the Defence and Interior Minister of Kuwait.
"Amb @AdarshSwaika1called on Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Dy PM, Minister of Defence and Interior. Ambassador highlighted the state and prospects of bilateral defence cooperation and apprised him of issues relating to the Indian community in Kuwait," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated in a post on X.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was on an official visit to Kuwait on August 18.
During his visit, Jaishankar called on Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He thanked Kuwait's leadership for their guidance in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.
Jaishankar also met with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and discussed avenues to further deepen bilateral relations in all spheres, including through greater exchanges of visits at various levels.
He also interacted with the Indian community in Kuwait and representatives of various professional and community associations and commended their achievements and contributions to relations between India and Kuwait.
MEA noted that Jaishankar's visit was instrumental in imparting fresh momentum to bilateral ties and preparing a framework for forthcoming exchanges and concrete deliverables.
"We are not facing a deal or real negotiations, but rather the imposing of American diktats," says Abu Zuhri
The safety agency conducted inspections, sampling and testing of mixed spice blends after Hong Kong suspended sales of some blends of the MDH and Everest brands in April over high levels of a pesticide
The WHO has urged manufacturers to ramp up production of vaccines to rein in the spread of clade 1b cases, asking countries to donate stockpiles to countries with outbreaks
People rallied in several cities in Venezuela and as far afield as Spain, Belgium and Australia in response to a call by opposition leader Machado to join a 'Protest for the Truth'
Images on social media showed downed trees blocking roads, power lines damaged by the storm's high winds and flooded roads
Doctors across the country have held protests, candlelight marches and have refused to see non-emergency patients in the past week after the killing of a postgraduate student in Kolkata
The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continues to serve as a roadmap for the three countries' cooperation, says South Korean President's office