Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens in Israel after Hamas attack

A barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel Saturday morning

By ANI Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 2:31 PM

Following the attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, the Indian Embassy in Israel on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en) or their preparedness brochure."

"In case of an emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message at cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance," read the advisory.

Meanwhile, Naor Gilon, Israel's Ambassador to India, appreciated the support of the people of India, adding "We stand firm in the face of terrorism."

Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

The Israel Defence Forces said dozens of fighter jets are carrying out strikes against sites belonging to the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip.

"Dozens of fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force are now attacking targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip in several locations, more details to follow," posted Israeli Air Force on X.

Meanwhile, world leaders condemned the ghastly attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

Currently, Israel Defense Forces is targeting "Hamas terrorists" in 14 different locations in towns surrounding the Gaza Strip, according to TPS.

