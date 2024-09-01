Huthi rebels say they attacked merchant ship off Yemen

Protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, hold guns and Palestinian flags during a rally to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, on August 30, 2024. — Reuters

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 4:57 PM

Yemen's Huthi rebels said on Saturday they had attacked a merchant ship in the Gulf of Aden, as a multinational naval force said two missiles exploded near a Liberia-flagged vessel.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting the ship in the Gulf of Aden," Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement.

He said the ship had been hit and that it was the second time it had been attacked after a similar incident on August 3.

The Yemeni rebels have waged a campaign against international shipping passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden that they say is in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Saturday, the Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC), run by a Western naval coalition, reported that the Groton had been targeted by two ballistic missiles when it was 130 nautical miles east of Aden.