'Hundreds' of dead bodies found on Libyan beach by Maltese rescue team

The launch came after warnings from officials in Seoul and Tokyo that nuclear-armed North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile
A Maltese rescue team found hundreds of dead bodies on a beach in the flood-stricken Libyan city of Derna on Friday, the Malta Civil Protection Department said on Saturday.
"There were probably about 400, but it is difficult to say," Natalino Bezzina, who is leading the Maltese team, told the Times of Malta newspaper.
Malta deployed a team of 72 rescuers from the army and the civil protection department on Wednesday.
The discovery was made by a four-person team which first found a group of seven bodies, including those of three children, inside a cave by the sea.
The bodies are believed to have been washed out to sea by heavy flooding after rainfall from Storm Daniel caused two dams to collapse, sweeping away a quarter of the coastal city.
Bezzina told Maltese media that a small CPD team came across the cave that was half submerged and found bodies inside.
As they continued the search, they were joined by Libyan dinghies also searching for casualties and survivors. Then they came across a small bay filled with debris and several hundred dead bodies.
ALSO READ:
The launch came after warnings from officials in Seoul and Tokyo that nuclear-armed North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile
The boat was carrying 86 migrants when strong waves swamped it off the town of Zuwara on Libya’s western coast
'This happened even inside the parish of the Holy Family where there are no terrorists, but families, children, sick or disabled people,' the pope stresses
The group that nominated him included top officials from the ruling United Russia party, prominent actors and singers, athletes and other public figures
The protesters accuse the government of giving undue favours to Adani in allotting and executing the $614-million Dharavi redevelopment plan
The two countries also firmed up a vision document to significantly expand bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas
The call from countries excluding Germany and the US highlights an unprecedented number of attacks by extremist settlers in West Bank
Two people onboard the small plane escape life-threatening injuries in the accident near Asheville Regional Airport