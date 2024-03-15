Houthis fire at ship off Yemen as they threaten wider campaign

This image released by the US military's Central Command shows the fire aboard the bulk carrier True Confidence after a missile attack by Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden. — AP file

Fri 15 Mar 2024

A missile launched on Friday by Yemen's Houthi rebels at a ship in the Red Sea caused no damage, after they threatened to expand their harassment campaign which has disrupted global trade.

The Iran-backed rebels have launched dozens of missile and drone strikes on shipping in the commercially vital seaway over the past four months.

They say they are targeting Israel-linked shipping as part of an "axis of resistance" of Iran allies and proxies, in protest at Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the Royal Navy's United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations and security firm Ambrey had reported that the ship was damaged after being hit west of the rebel-held Yemeni port of Hodeida in the early hours of Friday.

But a daylight inspection showed that the vessel had not been impacted by the missile and had not sustained damage, UKMTO and Ambrey said in a later update.

Ambrey said the "vessel was listed as Israel-affiliated but had changed ownership in February 2024", adding that it was headed from Singapore to the Suez Canal with armed guards onboard.

The same tanker was nearly hit by a missile southeast of Yemen's port of Aden the previous day, Ambrey said.

The Houthis claimed the attack in a statement, alleging that the ship is Israeli-owned. They identified the vessel as Pacific 01.

They also claimed a separate drone attack on a US destroyer in the Red Sea, adding that the strike "achieved its goals". There was no immediate confirmation from Washington and AFP could not independently verify the Houthi claims.

The flurry of Houthi attacks, including a deadly assault on a bulk carrier last week and the sinking of a ship carrying thousands of tonnes of fertiliser, have triggered reprisal strikes by US and British forces.

On Thursday, the US military said it had destroyed nine anti-ship ballistic missiles and two drones after the Houthis fired on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Such exchanges have become a frequent occurrence in the area, sending shipping insurance costs soaring and prompting many firms to detour around the southern tip of Africa.

Late on Thursday, rebel leader Abdul Malik Al Houthi said the Houthis would expand their attacks to ships taking the longer route around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

"We are moving, with the grace and help of God Almighty, to prevent them from crossing even through the Indian Ocean and from South Africa," he said in a speech broadcast by the rebels' Al-Masirah TV channel.

"We have begun implementing our related operations," he added.

Twelve "targeting operations" using 58 missiles were carried out against commercial and military ships this week in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, the Houthi leader said.

The Houthis reiterated the warning in Friday's statement, warning "all Israeli ships heading to or coming from the ports of occupied Palestine not to pass through" South Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

"They will be a legitimate target for our armed forces," said Houthi military spokesman Yahya Al Saree.

