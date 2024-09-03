Hostage guards operating under new instructions: Hamas

The sector, once the country's biggest export earner, is still struggling to recover from strict border closures implemented during COVID-19
Hamas' armed wing said on Monday that since June the group has been operating under new instructions on how to handle hostages should Israeli forces approach their locations in Gaza.
The announcement comes days after the Israeli military recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying they had been shot dead by their captors as Israeli forces got close.
Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Hamas' Al Qassam Brigades, did not provide details on what the instructions were. He said his group holds Israel responsible for the hostages' deaths.
The new instructions, Ubaida said, were given to guards of hostages after a rescue operation by Israel in June. At that time, Israeli forces freed four hostages in a raid in which dozens of Palestinians, including women and children, were killed.
"Netanyahu's insistence to free prisoners through military pressure, instead of sealing a deal, means they will be returned to their families in shrouds. Their families must choose whether they want them dead or alive," he said.
Later on Monday, the Hamas armed wing published a pre-recorded video of one of the six dead hostages. It was unclear when the video was made.
Netanyahu said in a press conference on Monday that the hostages had been shot in the back of the head, and promised that Hamas would pay a heavy price.
Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Netanyahu's accusations against Hamas were an attempt to escape responsibility for their deaths.
"Netanyahu killed the six prisoners and he is determined to kill the remaining ones. The Israelis should choose between Netanyahu or the deal," Abu Zuhri said.
Similarly, Ezzat El Rashq, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said in a statement published by the group on Monday: "The resistance's hostages can immediately return to their families, the stalling their return and responsible for their lives is Netanyahu."
Israel and Hamas have failed to reach a deal that would end the war and see the release of Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in return for many Palestinians jailed by Israel.
Hamas wants an agreement to end the war and get Israeli forces out of Gaza while Netanyahu says the war can only end once Hamas is defeated.
The sector, once the country's biggest export earner, is still struggling to recover from strict border closures implemented during COVID-19
There is a risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, said foreign minister David Lammy
Palestinian and UN officials said more than 80,000 children were vaccinated in central areas of Gaza on Sunday, the first day of the campaign
Authorities were getting the traffic-clogged megalopolis of 11 million into shape before the 87-year-old's landing on Tuesday for the high-profile visit
Residents of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh are keeping all-night vigils, deploying guard dogs and letting off firecrackers in hopes of scaring off the predators
Harris's membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha provides her campaign a direct line to a network of 360,000 women across the country
Tropical Storm Yagi brushed past the Bicol region southeast of Manila overnight on Sunday and was expected to make a landfall later today on the northeast coast of the main island of Luzon
The head of the Histadrut union called for the strike after the bodies of six hostages were recovered in a tunnel in southern Gaza