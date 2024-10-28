Hezbollah says rockets fired at navy base near Israel's Haifa

Photo: Reuters File

Hezbollah said it fired on Monday a barrage of advanced rockets towards a naval base in the area of Haifa, a northern Israeli city.

The Iran-backed group said it launched "a rocket barrage at...a naval base" in the Haifa area.

Earlier, Lebanon said an Israeli strike on Tyre on Monday killed seven people, with the Israeli army later issuing an evacuation call for swathes of the southern coastal city.

An "Israeli enemy strike this morning on a building" in the centre of Tyre killed "seven people and wounded 17 others", a health ministry statement said, updating an earlier toll of five dead and 10 wounded.

An AFP video journalist saw emergency personnel rush a survivor to an ambulance on a stretcher, while other rescuers worked to put out a heavily smouldering fire at the site, where a residential apartment block had collapsed.

Later Monday, the Israeli army told residents in parts of central Tyre to leave immediately, warning it would attack Hezbollah targets there.