Hezbollah fires rockets after Israeli strike on Lebanon

Smoke billows after a rocket fired from southern Lebanon hit the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel on July 21, 2024. — AFP

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 4:53 PM

Lebanon's Hezbollah on Sunday said it fired Katyusha rockets at northern Israel in response to an overnight Israeli strike that, according to state media, hit a weapons depot and wounded six people.

Hezbollah has traded near-daily cross-border fire with Israeli forces in support of Hamas since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack on southern Israel triggered war in the Gaza Strip.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah said it targeted northern Israel's Dafna area with Katyusha rockets "in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks that targeted civilians in the town of Adloun, injuring several of them".

This comes after the Israeli military said its air force "struck two Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in southern Lebanon, containing rockets and additional weaponry".

Late on Saturday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said "the Israeli enemy launched a raid" on the town of Adloun, about 30km from the border with Israel, later saying the target was "an ammunition depot".

"Six civilians sustained moderate injuries," the NNA said on Sunday, revising the figure up from three the night before.

Rockets were still exploding about an hour after the strike was first reported, the NNA said, with videos circulating online showing several large explosions in Adloun.

"Shrapnel from the explosions flew to surrounding villages," the NNA said.