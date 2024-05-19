Helicopter in Iranian President's convoy involved in accident: State media

Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 5:05 PM Last updated: Sun 19 May 2024, 5:10 PM

One helicopter in a convoy of three in which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was travelling was involved in an accident, Iranian state TV said on Sunday.

State TV did not give any further details about the incident.



As per regional media outlets, rescue teams have been dispatched to the site.

