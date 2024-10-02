Harris calls Iran a destabilising force in the Middle East

US Vice-President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks after Iran launched around 200 missiles at Israel, at the Josephine Butler Parks Centre in Washington, DC on October 1, 2024. — AFP

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 5:01 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 5:02 PM

US Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, said on Tuesday that Iran was a "dangerous" and "destabilising" force in the Middle East and Washington was committed to Israel's security.

The comments from Harris, who faces Republican former President Donald Trump in the November 5 US election, came hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, drawing vows of a sharp response from Israel and the US.

"I'm clear-eyed Iran is a destabilising, dangerous force in the Middle East," Harris said. "I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias."

"I fully support President (Joe) Biden's order for the US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel," Harris said. "Initial indications are that Israel, with our assistance, was able to defeat this attack." Harris added that Washington will work with its allies to disrupt what she called Iran's "aggressive behaviour". Israel has escalated its military campaign in Lebanon in recent days, killing hundreds and displacing more than a million due to operations that Israel says are targeting Lebanese Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

Israel's military campaign in Lebanon is in addition to its war in Gaza that followed a deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas militants. Israeli's military assault on Gaza has killed tens of thousands according to Palestinian health authorities, displaced nearly everyone there, caused a hunger crisis and prompted genocide allegations that Israel denies.