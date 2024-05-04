Hamas sends delegation to Cairo for peace talks

AFP

Published: Sat 4 May 2024, 8:06 AM

Hamas said its delegation will head to Cairo on Saturday (May 4) to resume Gaza ceasefire talks with a "positive spirit" in the latest effort to end almost seven months of war with Israel.

Foreign mediators have been waiting for Hamas' response to a proposal to halt the fighting for 40 days, as well as exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

"We emphasise the positive spirit with which the Hamas leadership dealt with the ceasefire proposal it recently received, and we are going to Cairo in the same spirit to reach an agreement," the Palestinian militant group posted on its website on Friday.

The war broke out after Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's devastating retaliatory campaign has killed at least 34,622 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

"We in Hamas and the Palestinian resistance forces are determined to achieve an agreement that fulfils our people's demands for a complete cessation of the aggression, the withdrawal of the occupation forces, the return of the displaced, relief and reconstruction, and a serious exchange deal," the Palestinian militant group stated.

