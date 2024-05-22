Hamas says recognition of Palestinian state by 3 countries 'important step'

Members of the government and MPs applaud as Spain's Prime Minister delivers a speech to announce that it will recognise Palestine as a state on May 28, at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 1:02 PM

Palestinian group Hamas on Wednesday welcomed a decision by Ireland, Norway and Spain to recognise a Palestinian state as an "important step" and urged other countries to follow suit.

"We consider this an important step towards affirming our right to our land," Hamas said in a statement, calling "on countries around the world to recognise our legitimate national rights".