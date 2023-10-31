Hamas says it will free foreign hostages 'in the next few days'

The group vowed to turn Gaza into a graveyard for Israel's military

A girl looks on as she stands by the rubble outside a building that was hit by Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. — AFP

By AFP Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 10:06 PM Last updated: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 10:20 PM

Hamas's armed wing said on Tuesday it would release in the coming days some of the foreign hostages in its captivity, as it vowed to turn Gaza into a graveyard for Israel's military.

"We have informed intermediaries that we will release a certain number of foreigners in the next few days," Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a televised address.

ALSO READ: