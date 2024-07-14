Hamas says it has not withdrawn from ceasefire talks after latest Israeli attacks

E-Paper

A Palestinian looks at damaged tents at the site of an Israeli bombardment on the Al Mawasi displacement camp of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. — AFP
A Palestinian looks at damaged tents at the site of an Israeli bombardment on the Al Mawasi displacement camp of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip. — AFP

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 2:44 PM

The militant group Hamas has not withdrawn from ceasefire talks after this weekend's deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza, one of the group's senior officials said on Sunday.

By Reuters

The statement from Izzat El Reshiq, a member of the political office of Hamas, also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to derail efforts by Arab mediators and the United States to reach a ceasefire deal.


The escalation in attacks by Netanyahu and his government aims to thwart efforts to end conflict, Reshiq said.

Two Egyptian security sources at ceasefire talks in Doha and Cairo had said on Saturday that negotiations had been halted after three days of intense talks.




